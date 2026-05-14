Mamata Banerjee arrives at Calcutta High Court in lawyer’s attire to plead post-poll violence case

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Thursday arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyers’ gown along with TMC’s Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and his son Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, who are also advocates. TMC leader and lawyer Baiswanor Chatterjee who is also a lawyer was with them. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee is likely to plead in a case of post-poll violence filed by Trinamool Congress.

VIDEO | Kolkata: Former West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) arrives at High Court. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/SbGxJwp5IE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2026