Mamata Banerjee arrives at Calcutta High Court in lawyer’s attire to plead post-poll violence case

Mamata Banerjee, wearing a lawyer’s gown, arrived at Calcutta High Court likely to plead in a post-poll violence case.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 14, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Mamata in lawyer's attire outside the Calcutta High Court (Express Photo/PTI).Mamata in lawyer's attire outside the Calcutta High Court (Express Photo/PTI).
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Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Thursday arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyers’ gown along with TMC’s Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and his son Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, who are also advocates. TMC leader and lawyer Baiswanor Chatterjee who is also a lawyer was with them. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee is likely to plead in a case of post-poll violence filed by Trinamool Congress.

 

 

 

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