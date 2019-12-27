‘As long as I’m alive, CAA won’t be implemented in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata’s comments came a day after a war of words between the BJP and the Congress on detention centres. (Express Photo/Partha Paul) Mamata’s comments came a day after a war of words between the BJP and the Congress on detention centres. (Express Photo/Partha Paul)

Amid row over detention centres for illegal migrants, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal as long as she is alive.

“As long as I am alive CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state. There won’t be any detention centre in Bengal,” Banerjee said at a programme in Naihati.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had on Thursday supported the students’ protest across the country against CAA. She wondered today why the students can vote to elect a government on turning 18 but not have the right to protest.

“Why can’t students protest against a draconian law? The Centre is taking action against protesting students and is rusticating them from universities,” she added.

The issue of CAA has been a major flashpoint in Bengal politics with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state.

The state had witnessed violent protests and arson against the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) earlier this month.

Mamata’s comments came a day after a war of words between the BJP and the Congress over detention centres. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had yesterday hit out at PM Narendra Modi’s for his ‘no detention centres’ remark and alleged that “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata”.

The BJP later slammed Gandhi for his tweet and said that he is “Jhooton ka sardar”.

-With PTI inputs

