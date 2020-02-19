Mamata Banerjee blames Centre’s ‘vendetta politics’ for actor-politician Tapas Pal’s death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was speaking at Rabindra Sadan where Pal’s mortal remains have been kept for people to pay homage West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was speaking at Rabindra Sadan where Pal’s mortal remains have been kept for people to pay homage

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday blamed Centre’s “vendetta politics” for the death of actor and Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Pal. Paying tribute to Pal, Banerjee alleged she had seen “three deaths” because of the Centre’s “vendetta politics”.

“Tapas Pal was under tremendous pressure from central agencies and was a victim of the Centre’s vendetta politics. The central government’s pressure has claimed so many lives. Three people died due to this pressure by the agencies. Sultan Ahmed (former TMC MP), TMC MP Prasun Banerjee’s wife passed away, and now Tapas Pal,” Banerjee told reporters at Rabindra Sadan where Pal’s mortal remains have been kept for people to pay homage. Read in Bangla

Pal, a two-term former MP, died at the age of 61 in Mumbai on Tuesday after a heart attack. He was an accused in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case and was in jail for over a year. His alleged involvement in the scam was one of the reasons why he was not given a ticket to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee also said that Tapas Pal’s crime was still unproven. “People are being jailed but central agencies have not been able to prove their involvement or conclude what crime they committed. If someone commits a crime, they must face action. But we still don’t know what crime did Tapas Pal and others commited,” she said, as reported by news agency ANI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd