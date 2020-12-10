Mamata Banerjee trains guns at Centre as BJP alleges attack on Nadda convoy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File)

On a day the convoy of BJP national president J P Nadda was allegedly pelted with stones in her state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trained her guns at the Centre, claiming democracy was being bulldozed and voices muzzled in the country while asserting that her government was committed to “upholding human rights”.

Taking to Twitter on Human Rights Day, Banerjee posted, “Today is Human Rights Day. Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people. Our government is committed to upholding human rights.”

“The GoWB has set up 19 human rights courts in the last nine and half years. It was after repeated protests and movements by me that the West Bengal Human Rights Commission was set up in 1995. My best wishes to all,” she added.

However, her remark stood in contrast with the BJP’s claims on Thursday that Nadda’s convoy in Kolkata had been attacked by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress. A number of cars, including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, were damaged in the attack.

“Trinamool workers sporting party flags and armed with lathis attacked our convoy at multiple places. Stones and bricks were hurled at us. Several cars have been damaged. Police were mute spectators in some places and missing elsewhere,” said Ghosh.

