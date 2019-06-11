Bengal violence: Mamata says 8 of TMC, 2 of BJP killed in poll clashes, announces financial assistance

Announcing details of casualties in the violence that took place in West Bengal during and after Lok Sabha polls, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that 10 people were killed, even as she notified that the government will provide financial assistance to families of the deceased. “10 people, including 8 of TMC and 2 of BJP, killed in West Bengal since Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

Advertising

Both BJP and the TMC are at loggerheads ever since the Lok Sabha polls, accusing each other of the political violence and unleashing terror in the state. Post-poll violence was reported from various places of the state after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, just four less than that of the TMC, in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the TMC supremo also unveiled a bust of 19th-century social reformer Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, nearly a month after it was vandalised inside Vidyasagar College in Kolkata.

On May 14, TMC and BJP workers clashed during a roadshow of BJP leader Amit Shah in Kolkata. The Vidyasagar bust was vandalised in the violence. The incident had caused a furore in Bengal, with both BJP and TMC accusing each other of perpetrating the act.

Advertising

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukul Roy Tuesday blamed Mamata for the violence in Sandeshkhali that claimed three lives, saying her speeches “fuelled” the attacks on supporters of the saffron party.

The BJP leader, who visited Bhangipara village today and met the families of Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal killed in the clashes, said he would appeal to party president Amit Shah to do whatever was required for the assistance of the victims’ kin.

Mamata Banerjee unveils new bust of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar in Kolkata

“If anybody is to be blamed for the incident, it is Mamata Banerjee,” Roy said, alleging that it was on her directives that no one has been arrested so far in connection with the killings.

-With PTI inputs