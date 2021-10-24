Mamata: Bengal peaceful, those opposing BJP attacked in Tripura

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday accused the BJP of physically attacking political opponents ‘who dare to take out rallies in Tripura’.

Referring to the alleged attack by BJP workers on Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev during a public outreach programme near Agartala in Tripura on Friday, the TMC supremo said that even “a woman MP” is not spared.

The TMC is mounting a challenge to the saffron party in the northeastern state in the assembly election due in 2023.

Rejecting the BJP’s claims of violence on its workers in West Bengal, Banerjee said, “There is peace in West Bengal and it is not the peace of the graveyard.”

Speaking at a rally in Siliguri, she added, “In contrast, look at the happenings in your state (Tripura). Whoever dares to take out rallies opposing the BJP is hit with sticks. They don’t even allow the injured TMC workers to be treated at a hospital. A young party worker was thrashed and he had to be rushed to the SSKM Hospital (in Kolkata).”

Once again @BjpBiplab proves that he CANNOT bear the presence of @AITCofficial in Tripura! His GOONS have BRUTALLY attacked us on the very first day of our campaign. Why is @AmitShah silent? What about the safety and security of people in Tripura? Where is Democracy? pic.twitter.com/pjQCuIhWvw — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) October 22, 2021

On Friday, Dev’s car and a campaign vehicle were allegedly vandalised in Amtali area, after which the police registered a complaint in connection with the incident. According to the complaint, Dev and employees of the Prashant Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) were in the vehicle when it was attacked by unknown assailants around 1.30 pm.

Reacting to the violence, West Bengal TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said on the sidelines of a press conference: “There is no law and order in Tripura. There is no democracy here. Police have turned into political slaves.”

Meanwhile, the Tripura State Jamiat Ulama (Hind) has submitted a memorandum to the office of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, amidst a series of rallies by Hindu organisations against vandalisation of Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh. The memorandum alleges attacks on mosques and minority habitations in Tripura in the past three days.

–With inputs from PTI