‘Bengal first, Delhi next’: Mamata’s warning to BJP ahead of phase 2 of elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upped the ante ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal elections. Banerjee hinted that after the elections are over she will be targeting Delhi. “After winning Bengal, I shall take over Delhi…” she said

The Bengal CM, while addressing a rally in Kolkata on Friday, said, “The names of all those who are working for BJP are listed… You’ve brought in people based on their BJP background and appointed officers accordingly… Remember, you don’t have the capacity to defeat us… We fight against injustice, we fight for our rights… I was born in Bengal and will die in Bengal,” she said.