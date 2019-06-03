Mamata Banerjee belongs to family of Hirankashyap, says Sakshi Maharaj

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “belongs to the family of demon king Hirankashyap”, an ancient Hindu ruler who is believed to have put his son Prahlad behind the bars for believing in God, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was quoted as saying by ANI.

Speaking to the news agency, the Unnao MP on Sunday said, “As we talk of West Bengal, I remember the demon king Hirankashyap who had put his son behind bars and tortured him for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’. This is being repeated in Bengal and it seems that Mamata Banerjee belongs to the family of demon Hirankashyap as she put all those behind bars who say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

“She gets irritated, put people behind bars, abuse them and conspires against those who say ‘Jai Shri Ram”, he added.

Sakshi Maharaj, BJP MP from Unnao: Ek rakshas tha Hiranyakashyap, uske bete ne kaha tha ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ baap ne bete ko jail mein band kar diya tha. Aur wahi Bengal mein dohraya ja raha hai toh lagta hai ki Hiranyakashyap ke khandan ki toh nahi hain Mamata. pic.twitter.com/p8rIAGxA4W — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

Maharaj’s remarks came after Banerjee confronted a group of people for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans as her convoy was passing by in Bhatpara last week. Banerjee had then asked the police to take action against them.

Earlier today, BJP MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo said he will send “get well soon” card to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is “rattled” by the saffron party’s presence in the state after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha seats, ANI reported.

Supriyo, who was elected for a second term from the constituency, told ANI, “She is an experienced politician and her behaviour is abnormal and bizarre. She should keep in mind the dignity of the post she holds. She should take a break for a few days. She is rattled by BJP’s presence in Bengal.”

On Sunday, Banerjee took to Facebook to accuse the BJP of using ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans to “mix religion with politics”. A Delhi BJP leader, meanwhile, has written to Banerjee, urging her to chant Lord Ram’s name as it “removes the effects of bad spirits”.

“Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ramji ki, Ram Naam Satya Hai, etc., have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But the BJP is using religious slogan ‘Jai Sri Ram’ as its party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics. We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others in the name of so called RSS which Bengal has never accepted,” she wrote.

In the vitriol filled election campaign, Banerjee and top BJP leaders, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, exchanged barbs. After the election results were announced, four Trinamool MLAs and dozens of corporators have joined the BJP, leading to further escalation of tension between the two parties.