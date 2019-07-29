Mamata’s outreach: TMC launches helpline number, eyes 10,000 villages to address grievances

After a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, where BJP dented the TMC’s key bastions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that over 1,000 party leaders and workers will reach out to 10,000 villages across the state and address their grievances.

“Over the next 100 days, more than 1,000 party leaders and workers will reach out to 10,000 villages in the state, spend days there with local people and try and address their grievances,” the Trinamool Congress supremo told reporters after a meeting with party MLAs.

Besides this, the chief minister also launched a party helpline number and a website and directed party leaders and workers to connect with people across the state, spend time with them and listen to their complaints.

“People can directly get in touch with us on the helpline number and the website and speak about issues affecting them. We will try and address them,” Banerjee said.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in 2021.

In the Lok Sabha elections, TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state, while BJP improved its tally and secured 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. The Congress managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank.