Mamata Banerjee asks TMC leaders to focus on grassroots level

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked her party leaders to stress on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level. Her direction came during a core-committee meeting of the party, which was convened at Banerjee’s residence on Friday.

Advertising

Sources said she would start reviewing her party’s performance in every district from June 7, when she is scheduled to hold a meeting with the District Magistrates and SPs.

“She has asked us to focus more on the organisation. She also directed us to visit party offices and chair meetings with local leaders once a week. She will hold the review meetings at the Trinamool Bhavan from June 7. The series of meetings will start from Hooghly,” said senior TMC leader and state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Banerjee has also directed her party leaders to regain control of the TMC offices, allegedly captured by the BJP, and to be present there regularly to increase their mass connect.

Advertising

During the meeting, Banerjee also put minister Indranil Sen in charge of Jai Hind Bahini, which will resist the “cultural onslaught of RSS” and “uphold the pluralistic characteristics” of Bengal. She also nominated two of her brothers Subrata and Samir Banerjee to function as its president and convener. The TMC chief also made a few organisational changes. She replaced the observers of a couple of districts such as Nadia and Malda.

Meanwhile, the inspector-in-charge of Jagaddal police station was transferred allegedly after several suspected BJP supporters on Thursday shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans while Banerjee’s convoy passed through Bhatpara area, which comes under this police station.