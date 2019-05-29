Mamata and Kejriwal will be among CMs at the PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

As invitations went out to Opposition leaders, Chief Ministers and Governors for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who led bitter election campaigns against the BJP, said they would attend the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertising

In Kolkata, Banerjee told reporters: “I have received the invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I had a talk with two-three Chief Ministers and we together decided that we will try to attend it as it is a formal ceremonial programme and a Constitutional courtesy. As Chief Ministers, we can always attend ceremonial programmes of the Prime Minister and President. We are trying to attend the ceremony the day after tomorrow.”

Kejriwal’s office too said he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony.