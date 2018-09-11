Fuel in West Bengal to be one rupee cheaper: Mamata Banerjee

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced cutting down prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 a litre. (Express Photo) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced cutting down prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 a litre. (Express Photo)

In view of the rising price of fuel in the country, the West Bengal government on Tuesday reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Re 1 a litre. The reduced price of fuel in the state will be effective from 12 am tonight. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced the decision at the state secretariat and also asked the centre to withdraw central cess imposed over fuel to relieve the common man.

Petrol is retailing at Rs 83.75 a litre in Kolkata, while diesel is at Rs 75.82 per litre.

“The centre has increased excise duty on petrol and diesel nine times. Excise duty amounting to Rs 11.77 has been increased on petrol and diesel. At the same time when the price of crude oil is on the decline, they are increasing the price of fuel. As a result, common people are being harassed. Everyday prices of petrol and diesel are increasing. A total economic mismanagement is prevailing and the Centre is doing nothing to bring stability. We are demanding that central cess must immediately be withdrawn. Secondly, we are reducing the price of petrol and diesel here by Rs 1 for the time being,” Mamata told reporters.

Mamata informed that her government did not increase sales tax to reduce the burden on the people.

“Our government never increased sales tax and cess in this period so that the common people are not harassed. Keeping elections in mind, some states are reducing the price of petrol and diesel. Andhra Pradesh has reduced Rs 2 per litre. They do not have to repay such a heavy amount of debt. Despite repaying a loan worth Rs 48,000 crore per year, we have decided to reduce the price of fuel in the state,” she said.

The CM informed that in January 2016, the cost of one-litre petrol was Rs 66.12 and in September 2018 the same is at Rs 81.60. “Rs 16.48 per litre has been increased on petrol since 2016. Similarly, the cost of one litre of diesel was Rs 48.80 in 2016 and on September 1, 2018, it has reached Rs 73.26 which is an increase of Rs 24.46,” the chief minister added.

Petrol prices on Tuesday breached the psychological barrier of Rs 90 and touched Rs 90.11 in Maharashtra’s Parbhani – a new record in India.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd