Mamata Banerjee: Amit Shah’s lunch at tribal home cooked at 5-star hotel

Mamata Banerjee in Bankura district on Monday. (Express)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday described Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to a tribal household for lunch as a “show off” and claimed that the food items served to the BJP leader were cooked at five-star hotels.

Addressing a gathering at Khatra in West Bengal’s Bankura district, the TMC supremo also hit out at Shah for apparently mistaking a statue of a tribal hunter for that of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. She went on to target the Centre over the farm Bills and the NRC issue. “A few days ago, our honourable home minister had come (here), which was a show off. Food items like Basmati rice, postor bora (poppy seed fritters) cooked in five-star hotels were taken to the Dalit household. One Brahmin was also brought in,” the Chief Minister said.

Shah, during his visit to Bengal earlier in the month, visited a tribal household in Bankura, and a Matua home in Kolkata.

The family members were shown chopping vegetables prior to the lunch, but none of the ingredients were actually used to prepare the meal, the CM said.

Banerjee announced several welfare measures for the tribal community during her visit.

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said, “The TMC has a habit of playing politics on every issue. The food our party leader Amit Shah ji ate was cooked at that very house.”

AIMIM leader joins Trinamool

Kolkata: AIMIM’s West Bengal convener, Anwar Pasha, and some of his colleagues joined the TMC on Monday, claiming that the AIMIM was acting as a polariser of votes to help the BJP.

This came even before the party officially announced its intentions to contest next year’s Assembly elections. AIMIM spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar said Pasha was already “engaged in anti-party activities”. —ENS

