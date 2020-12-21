‘Garbage of lies’: Mamata on Amit Shah’s accusations over Bengal’s development

BJP chief Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In her first reaction after Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Home Minister of spreading falsehood on the development of the state. Describing the figures given by the Home Minister on the position of Bengal on various parameters as “garbage of lies”, Banerjee said she would give a detailed reply to his accusations on Tuesday.

“I want to tell Amit-ji that you are the home minister and it does not suit you to shell out lies provided by your party workers without cross-checking,” Banerjee said.

Responding to Shah’s accusations, the TMC supremo said, “I will only speak on two things today. He said we are a zero in industry, we are number one in MSME. He also said, we have not made village roads, we are number one on that count too and this information has been shared by the Government of India.”

The chief minister also said that she would visit the Birbhum district on December 28 for an official meeting and would lead a roadshow the next day, PTI reported.

Amit Shah, who held a roadshow in Bolpur and addressed a press conference on Sunday, had announced that only a “son of Bengal” would become the next Chief Minister of the state.

Bengal, he said, “had a third of India’s GDP at the time of Independence; after three decades of communist rule and one decade of TMC rule, it has shrunk badly. Bengal contributed 30 per cent of India’s industrial production in 1947. Today, it has fallen to just 3.5 per cent. I want to ask both Mamata Di and the communists – who is responsible for this downfall?”

Shah also said the upsurge of support for the BJP in West Bengal showed the anger of the people against the TMC government. He also said the government would consider implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after the vaccination against Covid-19 begins.

