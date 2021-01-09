Mamata Banerjee allows full occupancy in halls screening film fest movies

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday allowed full occupancy in cinema halls during the week-long Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), which was inaugurated during the day in an online event attended by Hindi film actor Shah Rukh Khan. This overrides the Centre’s rules allowing only 50 per cent occupancy of theatres.

“At present, because of the pandemic, only 50 per cent occupancy in cinema halls is allowed. I would ask the state’s chief secretary to come up with a notification today so that 100 per cent seats can be occupied,” Banerjee said at the inauguration of the 26th edition of the KIFF.

Mamata said, “I would urge cinema hall owners to ensure that people wear face masks and use hand sanitisers. Sanitisation should be done after every show. Every audience member should carry his or her own sanitiser or a tissue paper. Nowadays, you also get machines with which you can sanitise the entire hall in just five minutes.”

The current set of “unlock” guidelines issued by the Centre, meant to allow a phased resumption of social and economic life, is in place till January 31.