Mamata-led alliance of regional parties in making to unseat BJP from power at Centre in 2024: Akhil

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Sunday said that an alliance of regional parties under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the making to oust the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024.

The Independent MLA from Assam also claimed that Banerjee has invited him to merge Raijor Dal with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and a decision in this regard is likely to be taken at his party’s executive meeting during the day.

“We aim to form a confederation of regional forces and project Mamata Banerjee as its leader to remove the Narendra Modi government from power in 2024,” he told reporters.

Gogoi claimed that Banerjee has assured him of the TMC Assam unit president’s post if Raijor Dal is merged with the ruling party in West Bengal.

He said that three rounds of talks between the TMC and Raijor Dal over the issue have already taken place, with the legislator visiting Kolkata for discussions.

Assam TMC president Gopinath Das said that the talks were held in the West Bengal capital. “There were no talks with Raijor Dal in Assam. Madam (Mamata Banerjee) is pursuing it,” he said. The TMC does not have any MLA in the Assam assembly at present.

Gogoi said that Raijor Dal’s efforts to form a confederation of regional parties is in keeping with its belief in the federal structure and the need to strengthen it.

The Sibsagar MLA scripted history this year by becoming the first person in Assam to win an assembly election from behind the bars. Jailed since December 2019 for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA stir in the Assam, Gogoi walked out free on July 1 this year after a special NIA court cleared him of all charges.