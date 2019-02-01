Mamata Banerjee aide questioned by CBI over sale of CM paintings

A CBI team on Thursday questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s close aide Manik Majumdar in connection with the sale of her paintings, allegedly to the heads of some chit fund companies. Agency sources said Manik is closely associated with Trinamool mouthpiece Jago Bangla.

TMC sources said the CBI had sent a notice to the people associated with the mouthpiece in December 2018, and that the party has already tendered a detailed explanation.

“It is the protocol of an investigation to examine and record the statement of anyone whose name cropped up during any investigation. Majumdar is one of them,” said a CBI official.

The CBI had issued notice to Majumdar, who has been Mamata’s secretary since her early days in politics, to appear before it, officials said in New Delhi. But he had expressed his inability to come to the agency’s Salt Lake office in Kolkata, citing his age and health, following which a team reached his residence in Kolkata to question him and record his statement, they added.

Sources claimed the CBI asked him about the accounts in which the money earned by selling the CM’s paintings were deposited.

The development comes even as the TMC and BJP are trading barbs over the allegations that Mamata had sold her painting to chit fund company owners. There were reports of Manik’s house being searched by the CBI, which central agency officials denied.

Senior TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta criticised the CBI’s move, alleging that the BJP government at the Centre is pursuing a political vendetta ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to malign Bengal’s ruling party.

A PTI report quoted his as saying, “This kind of questioning of Manikda is nothing but political vendetta to malign us. He is neither a elected representative nor a leader.”

The CBI has also sent a notice to TMC MP Derek O’Brien in connection with the probe, sources added. When asked to comment, O’Brien said, “I am yet to receive it.”

— With PTI inputs