Mamata hits out at Centre for asking states to employ Agniveers after service: ‘Why give BJP workers jobs?’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Centre had sent out letters to state governments to employ Agniveers once they leave the force after four years. Questioning why states should employ “BJP workers”, Banerjee said she would give priority to youths from her state.

Addressing the media, Banerjee said, “I received a letter (from the Centre), in which they said once they (Agniveers) complete their four years… take our data bank… give them jobs in the state government.”

“Why should we give BJP workers jobs? We don’t have a problem giving jobs. If it’s a job in our state, we will give it to a youth from our state. You employ them for four years then leave it up to the states. There’s no dearth of youths in our state who require a job, we will give first priority to them,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee went on to state that the scheme will only last till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Agnipath scheme had triggered violent protests for days across the country after it was announced, with aspirants in several states agitating against it. The Opposition had also raised concerns over the Agnipath scheme, rolled out by the Centre for recruitment in the armed forces.

Several BJP states, on the other hand, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have announced jobs for Agniveers after service.