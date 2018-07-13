Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of targeting Missionaries of Charity

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee. (Express file photo/Renuka Puri) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee. (Express file photo/Renuka Puri)

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday lent her support to Missionaries of Charity amid allegations that one of its nuns in Ranchi was involved in the sale of a baby and accused the BJP of targeting the organisation and maligning it.

“Mother Teresa herself set up Missionaries of Charity. And now they are also not being spared. Malicious attempts to malign their name. The Sisters are being targeted. #BJP want to spare no one. Highly condemnable. Let MOC continue to do their work for the poorest of the poor,” the chief minister tweeted on Thursday.

Later when reporters asked her to comment on allegations against the organisation, she said, “If any individual committed some mistake you can take action, but you cannot say Missionaries of Charity is bad.”

Later, while addressing reporters in Siliguri, she said, “The BJP is targeting all Opposition parties. They are taking action against everyone who is raising voice against them… The BJP is pursuing political vendetta to silence the voice of the Opposition. They are also taking action against Missionaries of Charity for one incident which has taken place recently. But they are doing really good work to help the poor.”

