Mamata picks Abhishek for gen secy, is effective No. 2 in Trinamool

West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee during a TMC meet in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

A month after the TMC stormed back to power for a third successive term in West Bengal, party MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was named its national general secretary, the de facto No. 2 in the party.

The decision to appoint Abhishek Banerjee, MP from Diamond Harbour, to the key TMC post was taken Saturday at a virtual meeting of the working committee, chaired by Mamata Banerjee. It was attended by all party MLAs elected to the new Assembly. Also present was political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Following the meeting, Partha Chatterjee, TMC secretary general, said: “The party has today endorsed the one-person-one-post policy.” In line with this policy, Abhishek Banerjee resigned as president of the party youth wing to become the national general secretary.

Actress-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh has replaced him as the youth wing leader. She contested from Asansol South constituency in the Assembly elections, but lost. Raj Chakraborty, also an actor-turned-politician who was elected MLA from Barrackpore, is the new chief of the party cultural cell.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has been appointed president of the party’s Mahila Morcha, while MP Dola Sen is now national president of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC). The INTTUC state president is Ritabrata Banerjee, formerly of the CPM.

TMC veteran Purnendu Bose has been made president of the party’s farmer wing while spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has been made state general secretary.

On the elevation of Abhishek Banerjee as the national general secretary, a senior party leader said: “Abhishek is virtually the second-in-command in the TMC. He will oversee the organisation work, especially district organisation, in the near future.”

At the meeting, the TMC did not take a call on whether to accept back into the fold the leaders who had deserted the party before the Assembly elections and now want to return.

“Mamata will decide this matter. She may form a committee to take a final call on this,” Partha Chatterjee said.

Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, told party leaders that they should be cautious while making statements on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.