Watch: Mamata Banerjee’s 10 km jog on International Day of Climate Action

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a 10 kilometre jog through the Darjeeling hills on Thursday to raise awareness on conservation of the environment.

Advertising

Mamata, known to be a fitness enthusiast, shared a video of the event on her social media pages. The route had extended from Kurseong to Mahanadi area. It was held on the occasion of International Day of Climate Action.

Read this story in Bangla

During the walk, Mamata interacted with locals and explained the need to conserve the environment, reported news agency PTI.

She had tweeted Thursday, “On the International Day of Climate Action, let us all solemnly pledge to make every effort to conserve the environment and save our planet. Save Green, Stay Clean.”