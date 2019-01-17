BJP’s rally will sound its death knell, won’t win more than 125 seats in LS polls: Mamata Banerjee

Amid tussle with the BJP over Amit Shah’s rath yatra in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that the saffron party’s rally will sound its death knell. Banerjee added that the BJP’s strength in Lok Sabha after general elections will get reduced to 125 seats.

“Opposition rally in Kolkata will sound the death knell for BJP which will not get more than 125 seats in LS elections,” said the chief minister. She also asserted that the “regional parties will be deciding factor in the Lok Sabha polls.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had directed the BJP to seek the state government’s approval to organise the rath yatra in West Bengal. The court, however, had allowed the BJP to hold rallies and meetings in the state.

The Mamata government is opposed to Shah’s rath yatra citing security reasons.

The BJP had planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state. The yatras, according to the original schedule, were supposed to be flagged off by Amit Shah from Cooch Behar district on December 7, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on December 9, and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14. However, the party was denied permission by the state authorities.

The BJP’s West Bengal unit had approached the apex court seeking permission to take out rath yatras, which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of general elections to be held this year. In its plea, the BJP said its fundamental right to hold a peaceful yatra cannot be withheld.