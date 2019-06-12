Mamata Banerjee: ‘10 died in post-poll violence, Governor inflated numbers’

A day after Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi apprised the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the situation in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed Tripathi for allegedly exaggerating the number of post-poll deaths in the state.

“Ten people lost their lives due to post-poll violence. While eight belonged to our party, two were of the BJP. In a recent interview with a television news channel, the Governor exaggerated the figure. We respect the Governor, but every post has constitutional limits,” the TMC chief said after unveiling a bust of Vidyasagar at Hare School here.

She announced that her government would provide compensation to the families of all 10 victims. “Every death is unfortunate. I will ask the chief secretary to provide assistance from the disaster management fund to the families of the 10 deceased,” she said, adding that all the deaths would be investigated.

Banerjee unveiled the bust in the presence of eminent personalities from West Bengal and took out a padyatra towards Vidyasagar College to install it there and unveil a statue of the social reformer. Speaking at the event, she accused the BJP of trying to erase Bengal’s culture and urged people to come together and prevent the destruction of heritage.

“Bengal is being defamed. If you want to save Bengal and its culture, then come together. There is a conspiracy to erase the rich legacy of Bengal. A plan is being hatched to turn Bengal into Gujarat. But Bengal is not Gujarat,” she said.

“They cannot alter the culture of Bengal by breaking one statue. Vidyasagar is in our hearts and part of our cultural heritage,” Banerjee said, referring to the vandalism of a bust of Vidyasagar, allegedly by BJP workers last month.

“By destroying the bust of Vidyasagar, his work ‘Barna Parichay’ cannot be destroyed. By criticising Raja Ram Mohan Roy they cannot destroy the culture of Bengal. This is an attack on our culture, our vision. It is an attack on our history. It’s a conspiracy to destroy Bengal. It’s a conspiracy to wipe out Bengal’s literature and history. They will never succeed,” she added.

On May 14, some BJP workers attending BJP president Amit Shah’s road show in Kolkata allegedly went on a rampage inside Vidyasagar College and vandalised the bust. A political slugfest followed, with the TMC accusing the BJP of destroying the bust, and the BJP denying the charges and blaming the TMC for the same.

“The rally was taken out by BJP president Amit Shah. He is now the Home Minister. Why did he allow the vandalism? They have destroyed the bust. We have all the proof. Yet they are lying,” Banerjee said.

The CM announced that four other statues — of Rabindranath Tagore, Vidyasagar, Ashutosh Mukherjee and Kazi Nazrul Islam — would be installed at College Street. She also announced Rs 1 crore fund for a museum at Vidyasagar College.

Asked to comment on speculation about imposition of President’s rule in West Bengal, Banerjee said, “It is not that easy. It is easy to say such things. First tell them to control their party. We are not sitting idle here wearing bangles. We will fight it till the end.”

Meanwhile, BJP national executive member Mukul Roy asked Banerjee to name all eight TMC workers who she claimed were killed in post-poll violence. “Her figure on deaths is wrong. We lost 12 party workers in post-poll violence. I can produce the list. Can she name eight of her party workers who were killed? If she can provide the names, we will tender our apology,” he said.

After the desecration of the statue, the police had arrested 58 people. While 24 were released on bail, 34 are in judicial custody.

“More than 30 of our workers are in jail. The courts were closed due to a strike. Now, as the strike has been withdrawn, we will file their bail petition,” state BJP general secretary Pratap Banerjee told The Indian Express.