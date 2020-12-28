Mamata unveils new initiative, says ‘Duare Sarkar’ a huge success

Mamata said: "This will be a supplementary initiative of ‘Duare Sarkar’, which has reached out to crores of people. It will be a new gift in the New Year.” (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that her administration’s “Duare Sarkar [government at the doorstep]” initiative was a “huge success”, and announced a new scheme titled “Paray Paray Samadhan [Resolving problems in neighbourhoods]” to address small grievances at the community level.

Following an administrative meeting here, Banerjee said the new scheme would begin on January 2 and run till February 15 to address small infrastructural gaps. She added, “This will be a supplementary initiative of ‘Duare Sarkar’, which has reached out to crores of people. It will be a new gift in the New Year.”

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, “While ‘Duare Sarkar’ is individual-oriented, neighbourhood problems will be addressed by this scheme. A separate task force, comprising one principal secretary and a secretary, has been appointed for ‘Paray Paray Samadhan’.”

The top official said like the “Duare Sarkar” scheme, “Paray Paray Samadhan” would also operate in a real-time mode and people would be able to track their applications. “We expect by February 15 we will be able to at least start addressing the issues,” Bandyopadhyay added.

According to the chief secretary, around 10,000 communications stating such community-level problems have been received by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The “Duare Sarkar” programme was started to help people receive the benefits of at least 11 state-run schemes. The camps being organised as part of the initiative will continue till January 30.