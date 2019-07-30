Mamata and Kejriwal demand high-level probe, ‘justice’ for girl

Terming the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor unfortunate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the incident. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the accident a “systematic attempt” to eliminate her.

“I have seen it (the accident news) in newspapers and it is most unfortunate. The condition of the rape victim is very serious and two of her relatives have died. What is the government doing? The case is sub-judice now. Why did it happen? There should be a high-power inquiry into it. The Prime Minister should look into it,” she told reporters here.

Mamata also slammed the BJP government for defaming West Bengal instead of focusing on its own party-ruled Uttar Pradesh. “Every day they (the BJP leaders) defame Bengal, but does the government have any idea about what is happening in Uttar Pradesh? What happened in Unnao? There is communal tension everywhere. I will appeal to the Prime Minister to take care of the country and work for the people,” she said.

Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy & a mockery of rule of law.

How can any civilised society allow such state sponsored barbarism ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 29, 2019

The Chief Minister also wondered why CBI’s help has not been sought to probe the Sunday’s accident. Baneejee further alleged that incidents of mob lynching and murder are on the rise in UP, but that the BJP is busy highlighting incidents of violence in West Bengal.

“I am sorry to say an ex-Army jawan was also murdered in UP. It is the most unfortunate thing. I do not know what is going on in this country. Fascist rule is going on in the country. The government must take note of what is happening in the name of lynching,” she added.

This was a “pre-planned conspiracy” and the incident is a “mockery of the law”, Kejriwal said, adding, “Instead of getting justice, the family members are victimised. The government and the country should support the victim and the accused must be punished.”