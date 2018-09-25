Malwa: Villages near Sutlej put on high alert

SSP Khanna Dhruv Dahia by the Sutlej River near Machhiwara in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) SSP Khanna Dhruv Dahia by the Sutlej River near Machhiwara in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

With a state-wide alert for floods sounded in Punjab in wake of heavy rain, the villages in Ludhiana’s Machhiwara area situated near Sutlej River were put on high alert. A team of police personnel were deployed to monitor the situation and move out families to safe areas if required. In Ludhiana’s Lohara, a cattle shed collapsed in which 14 animals died after continuous rain.

As per data released by the Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh, Ludhiana has already received rainfall of 25 mm against the normal of 7.6 mm in past 24-hours. The seasonal rainfall in Ludhiana has been 626 mm against the normal 518 mm.

Khanna SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that a meeting was also held with Army officials which has been kept on standby if any emergency arises. SSP added that all SHOs and other police force in Khanna has been put on duty to identify weak buildings which may collapse due to rainfall.

“We have put villages near Sutlej river on high alert. Additional police force has been sent to Machhiwara from Khanna for checking and rehabilitation of border villages. If need be, we are ready to shift families to safer places. Two families have been shifted to a community centre in Khanna city-2 area after their homes were found to be weak and there was an apprehension of a collapse. More such buildings are being identified which may collapse due to continuous rain,” said the SSP.

“We have also arranged for safety equipments including boats, life jackets, ropes, torches, dragon lights, tubes etc as they will be needed for night patrolling today,” the SSP added.

In Doraha, a team of divers have been formed and people are being asked to stay away from the Doraha canal due to increasing water levels. Inspector Hardeep Singh, SHO Doraha police station said a meeting was held with Army officials at an army camp in Doraha. “They have already provided us with 2 boats and 350 life jackets. Two Army teams are ready in case of any emergency,” he said.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO Machhiwara police station said that water level of Sutlej river near villages in Machhiwara is being monitored constantly. “We are also in touch with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). We will be rescuing people in the villages if need be,” he said.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal in a statement said that there is no need for the residents to panic. He added that Dhussi Bandh is being monitored 24×7 for rising water levels and flood control rooms have been setup. No government official would proceed on leave for next 48 hours till further orders. Indian Army has been asked to remain on standby and cops have been asked to increase vigil in areas near canals and drains. Power department has been asked to ensure interrupted supply in hospitals and not to leave their stations without permission. Transport department has been directed to arrange enough vehicles in case people have to be shifted to safer places.

Apart from Ludhiana, other districts in Malwa belt which received heavy rainfall (above 10 mm) in past 24 hours include Faridkot (66 mm), Muktsar (51 mm), Patiala (67 mm), Sangrur (21 mm), Fatehgarh Sahib (35 mm) and Ropar (23 mm). The districts including Mansa, Moga, Bathinda, Barnala and Ferozepur received less than 10 mm rainfall in past 24-hours as per data released by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

