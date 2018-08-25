Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
  • Malpura clashes: 10 more people arrested, no relaxation in curfew

Malpura clashes: 10 more people arrested, no relaxation in curfew

Clashes erupted after locals pelted stones at Kanwariyas in Malpura in Tonk district on Thursday injuring 15 of them. The situation remains tense but is under control, police said.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: August 25, 2018 9:49:33 pm
The attack on Kanwariyas was followed by arson in which a vehicle was torched forcing the authorities to impose Section 144 of the CrPC. (Representational Image)
Ten more people were arrested today in connection with the clashes at Rajasthan’s Malpura town in which 15 Kanwariyas were injured on Thursday, police said. So far, 28 people hsave been arrested and there has been no relaxation in the curfew, which was imposed yesterday following the clashes, they said.

Clashes erupted after locals pelted stones at Kanwariyas in Malpura in Tonk district on Thursday injuring 15 of them. The situation remains tense but is under control, police said. Station House Officer (SHO), Malpura, Navnit Bihari Vyas said with 10 more arrests today, a total of 28 people have been arrested since the incident.

There has been no relaxation in the curfew considering the law and order situation in the town. The situation is under control, he said. No fresh incidents of violence was reported since yesterday, the SHO said. The attack on Kanwariyas was followed by arson in which a vehicle was torched forcing the authorities to impose Section 144 of the CrPC.

