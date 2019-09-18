Malnutrition predominant risk factor for 68 per cent deaths in under-5 children in 2017: Report

Malnutrition continued to be the predominant risk factor for death in children younger than 5 years of age in every state of India in 2017, accounting for 68.2 per cent of the total under-5 deaths. In other words, of the 1.04 million under-5 children deaths in 2017, at least 7,06,000 could be attributed to malnutrition. The findings are from the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative’s report on disease burden due to child and maternal malnutrition and trends of its indicators in each state of India from 1990 onwards.

The India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative is a joint initiative of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Public Health Foundation of India and Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India along with experts from over 100 institutions.

This study is part of the unified Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study framework.

The state-specific findings in this report were published online in the Lancet Child Adolescent Health and released by ICMR today in New Delhi.

Prof Lalit Dandona, Director of the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative, told The Indian Express that they had projected the prevalence of malnutrition indicators for the states of India up to 2030 on the basis of 1990–2017 trends for comparison with India National Nutrition Mission (NNM) 2022 and WHO and UNICEF 2030 targets.

According to the report, if trends up to 2017 continue, the NNM 2022 and the WHO and UNICEF 2030 targets will not be achieved in most states of India, except for low birth weight and stunting in a few states and exclusive breastfeeding in several. If the trends estimated up to 2017 for the indicators in the NNM 2022 continue in India, there would be 8.9 per cent excess prevalence for low birthweight, 9.6 per cent for stunting, 4.8 per cent for underweight, 11.7 per cent for anaemia in children, and 13.8 per cent for anaemia in women relative to the 2022 targets.

For the additional indicators in the WHO and UNICEF 2030 targets, the trends up to 2017 would lead to 10.4 per cent excess prevalence for wasting, 14.5 per cent excess prevalence for overweight, and 10.7 per cent less exclusive breastfeeding in 2030. The prevalence of malnutrition indicators, their rates of improvement, and the gaps between projected prevalence and targets vary substantially between the states.

Low birth weight – ( as less than 2500 g) is the largest contributor to child deaths in India, followed by child growth failure which includes stunting, underweight, and wasting. The prevalence of low birth weight was 21 per cent in India in 2017, ranging from 9 per cent in Mizoram to 24 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. The annual rate of reduction was 1.1 per cent in India between 1990 and 2017, ranging from 3.8 per cent in Sikkim to 0.3 per cent in Delhi.

The projected prevalence, based on trends between 1990 and 2017, of 20·3 per cent in 2022 was 2·9% more than the NNM target of 11·4 per cent, and the projected prevalence of 18·7 per cent in 2030 was 11·4 per cent more than the WHO and UNICEF target of 15·8 per cent. The projected prevalence of low birth weight was higher than the target prevalence in 2022 for all states and in 2030 for all states except Sikkim and Maharashtra.

If low birth weight is a problem, then the prevalence of child overweight was 12 per cent in India in 2017 is of no less concern. It was highest in the more developed states, but is rapidly increasing in all states of India. This annual rate of increase between 1990 and 2017 was 5 per cent in India, which varied from 7.2 per cent in Madhya Pradesh to 2.5 per cent in Mizoram.