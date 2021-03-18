Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi coming back to face law, Sitharaman tells Rajya Sabha

(From left to right) Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said fugitive businessmen Vijaya Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are “coming back to India to face the law”.

“The government is following up with the United Kingdom regarding extradition of Mallya and Modi, while Choksi is believed to be in Antigua. They are all coming back to face law of the land,” Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a debate on the insurance amendment bill.

Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016.

Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Choksi fled the country after allegedly carrying out fraudulent transactions worth Rs 14,500 crore in the Punjab National Bank.