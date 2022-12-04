Mallikarjun Kharge will continue as Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, hints Congress

Signalling that he will hold two positions, Ramesh said Kharge, as Congress president and in his “capacity” as LoP, will hold discussions with other Opposition parties. (File Photo)

Mallikarjun Kharge will continue as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha for some more time, the Congress signalled Saturday for the first time. On September 30, Kharge had sent in his resignation after filing his nomination for the post of Congress president to the then party chief Sonia Gandhi. This was in line with the party’s ‘one person, one post’ principle, adopted at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir.

The party is yet to choose a successor to Kharge, with several leaders said to be lobbying for the post of Rajya Sabha Opposition leader. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there was no discussion on the issue at the Congress meeting on Saturday. Signalling that he will hold two positions, Ramesh said Kharge, as Congress president and in his “capacity” as LoP, will hold discussions with other Opposition parties.