Mallikarjun Kharge ‘purification’ row: Day after he calls for FIR, Rahul Gandhi booked in Haldwani

An FIR was lodged against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani town on Sunday under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act.

The FIR was lodged a day after Gandhi, in a press conference in New Delhi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an FIR over a “shuddhikaran havan” (purification ritual) held at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, days after a rally there by Congress president and Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Calling the act a “crime,” Gandhi said that it illustrated the “untouchability” Dalits face across India and exposed the “BJP-RSS mindset.” Gandhi had reiterated that the Congress wants an FIR filed under the SC/ST Act against those responsible for the Haldwani ceremony.