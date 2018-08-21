Kharge to boycott Lokpal meet again, writes to PM

Mallikarjun Kharge has thrice boycotted meetings of the selection committee. Mallikarjun Kharge has thrice boycotted meetings of the selection committee.

Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, will boycott a meeting of the Lokpal selection committee to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Kharge wrote to the PM on Monday once again taking objection to the government inviting him as a “Special Invitee” to the meeting.

Kharge has thrice boycotted meetings of the selection committee.

In his letter to the PM today, Kharge referred to the three letters he had written to him in the past and argued that he would not be able to attend the meetings of the Selection Committee “until the leader of the single largest party is conferred the status of a full-fledged member as envisioned in the Lokpal Act, 2013.”

“Despite these earlier letters of mine, the government continues to invite me as a special invitee to the Selection Committee knowing very well what would be the outcome. Perhaps the government intends this outcome in order to create another straw man to attack by suggesting that the opposition is not cooperating in implementing the Lokpal Act,” he has written.

Kharge pointed out that there is no provision in the Lokpal Act for a Special Invitee.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App