‘Remarks taken out of context’: Congress worker at centre of Kharge row alleges assault

The man at the centre of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial remarks has identified himself as a “dedicated Congress worker”, claiming he was misunderstood and assaulted. A BJP member has also submitted a police complaint over the incident.

Santosh Kumar, from Chhapra, said he was trying to argue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not step down unless the Congress staged a major revolt. He alleged that party workers mistook him for a BJP supporter and assaulted him before he could finish speaking.

“My remarks were taken out of context. I want to see Modi removed from power, but my statement was cut short, leading to the misunderstanding,” Kumar said.