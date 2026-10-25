‘Remarks taken out of context’: Congress worker at centre of Kharge row alleges assault

Mallikarjun Kharge remark row escalated after Santosh Kumar identified himself as a Congress worker.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaOct 25, 2026 09:09 PM IST
ongress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the gathering during an event. (PTI Photo)ongress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the gathering during an event. (PTI Photo)
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The man at the centre of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial remarks has identified himself as a “dedicated Congress worker”, claiming he was misunderstood and assaulted. A BJP member has also submitted a police complaint over the incident.

Santosh Kumar, from Chhapra, said he was trying to argue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not step down unless the Congress staged a major revolt. He alleged that party workers mistook him for a BJP supporter and assaulted him before he could finish speaking.

“My remarks were taken out of context. I want to see Modi removed from power, but my statement was cut short, leading to the misunderstanding,” Kumar said.

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Also Read | ‘Modi’s father will go too’: Kharge snaps back at heckler in Bihar, accuses BJP of ‘vote theft’

Kharge was speaking at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna at a programme marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh, popularly known as Shri Babu, when an audience member interrupted him, saying, “Modi nahi jayega (Modi will not leave office).” Kharge responded, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega,” before asking people to settle down.

The remark drew condemnation from BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who called it “indecent” and “abusive”.

“Having lost its public base among the people, Congress is now steadily losing its base even among its own workers. Whenever they have made hateful comments against Modi ji or his family, the public has given Congress a resounding response every time,” Shah wrote on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also called Kharge’s language “derogatory”.

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“It reflects the kind of animosity that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are attempting to display towards the Prime Minister’s family. I demand that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi immediately apologise for the derogatory remarks made against the Prime Minister’s father. Engaging in politics with such hostility towards the Prime Minister’s family is unacceptable and amounts to an offence,” Choudhary said.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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