RS Chairman refers notice against Mallikarjun Kharge over his PM remarks to Committee of Privileges

The notice had accused the senior Congress leader, against whom the BJP had also filed a complaint with the Election Commission over his remarks during campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 09:53 PM IST
RS Chairman refers notice against Mallikarjun Kharge over his PM remarks to Committee of PrivilegesAt a poll event in Chennai, Kharge had referred to PM Modi as “a terrorist” who “did not believe in equality and justice”.(File Photo)
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Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan has referred a notice against Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Rajya Sabha’s Committee of Privileges.

According to BJP sources, the notice under Rule 188 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, was jointly submitted by six BJP MPs led by former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal, Mithlesh Kumar, Sumitra Balmik, Shivesh Kumar, Dr Sikander Kumar and Nagendra Ray, against the Congress president towards the end of the Budget Session in April.

The notice had accused the senior Congress leader, against whom the BJP had also filed a complaint with the Election Commission over his remarks during campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, for alleged “continual and deliberate” use of “grossly derogatory, disparaging and highly disrespectful remarks against the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India” which they said lowered “the dignity of the Parliament and its Members”.

At a poll event in Chennai, Kharge had referred to PM Modi as “a terrorist” who “did not believe in equality and justice”. He later sought to clarify that he meant that PM Modi was “terrorising people”, especially his political opponents. Taking strong exception to Kharge’s remarks, the BJP had filed a complaint with the ECI demanding that he and the Congress tender a public apology for his “abusive language”.

Also Read | What is a Privilege Motion and how does the Committee of Privileges in Parliament examine it?

In response to the notice moved against him, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, in its bulletin on Wednesday, stated that the matter had been referred to the Committee of Privileges for further proceedings.

“On consideration of the facts, the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred on 16 June, 2026, the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report,” the bulletin stated.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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