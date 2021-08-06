Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajnath Singh in war of words over stalemate

The war of words over disruption in Parliament proceedings intensified on Thursday, with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accusing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of not resolving the stalemate as he had promised during a telephonic conversation. Singh responded that he had never given such assurances.

“Since Mallikarjun Kharge has mentioned me, I would like to make it clear that I had not made any such assurances (to him). Yes, I talked to him on the phone. I had appealed to him to end this deadlock,” Singh said.

Rising to discuss the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, Kharge said in Rajya Sabha, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has brought it in the additional agenda because he and the government think they can use the hungama in the House to somehow pass these Bills…”

Kharge went on to talk about his telephone call with Singh and said the minister had assured him of a meeting to end the impasse in Parliament after his return from Tajikistan. “But it has been days since his return, and there has been no meeting called,” said Kharge. “Instead the government is putting the Opposition on the dock.”