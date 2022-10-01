scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Mallikarjun Kharge quits as Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition

He met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and submitted his resignation in line with the party’s one person, one post principle.

Sources said the party is in no hurry to take a decision on who will replace Kharge as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. (PTI Photo)

HOURS AFTER he filed the nomination papers for the high stake election for post of Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday resigned as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

He met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and submitted his resignation letter in line with the one person, one post principle adopted by the party at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir.

Sonia, the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, will now appoint a new leader and convey the decision to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

The question now is who will succeed Kharge as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. While sources said the party is no hurry to take a decision, the buzz is the post could go to a leader primarily from the Hindi heartland.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates

Sources said Digvijaya Singh, who bowed out of the presidential race, Pramod Tiwari and also Mukul Wasnik, who is from Maharashtra, could be in contention.

With Kharge, who is from south India, looking set to become the party president and the party already has Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its leader in Lok Sabha, it could be looking at a person from the Hindi belt as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House to balance regional equations.

If the leadership decides to look beyond north India, former Union minister P Chidambaram could be considered.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 01:55:18 am
Next Story

To attract investments for ‘Global City’ in Gurgaon, Khattar heads to UAE

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement