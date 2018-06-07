Mallikarjun Kharge meets PAC member, differences unresolved

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge

Differences between Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge and a senior member of the panel, Bhartruhari Mahtab, remained unresolved on Wednesday even as the former informally took up the matter with the other.

The differences cropped up after Mahtab, who is BJD’s floor leader in Lok Sabha, on Monday refused to head a sub-committee appointed by Kharge. Mahtab called on Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Tuesday to register his opposition to Kharge’s decision. Sources said Mahtab pointed out that the Chairman of PAC, the most powerful of all parliamentary panels, had no authority to appoint a sub-committee. He underlined the fact that members of the committee were not subordinate to the Chairman.

As for the sub-committee on excesses over voted grants and charged appropriations, it was the first time such a panel had been formed. He felt there was no need for it and therefore, he did not wish to have anything to do with it.

Sources said Kharge invited Mahtab to his room before the meeting Wednesday and informally took up the matter. Nothing came of the deliberations in the absence of a clear understanding.

Mahtab, according to the sources, maintained that the PAC generally had four sub-committees — on Defence, Railways, Direct and Indirect Taxes and Civil Ministries. The reports of these sub-committees were later approved by the full committee. His view was endorsed by members of the BJP, Akali Dal and AIADMK. Kharge had, on the other hand, formed just two sub-panels this year.

Though it does not find any mention in the present episode, it is a report of a sub-committee presided over by Mahtab on Bofors case which has cast its shadow on the matter. He had submitted the report — seeking a CBI inquiry into why action was not taken on nine counts regarding the 1989 CAG report on norms for defence procurements — at the end of April. Kharge is required to circulate it among the members of the main committee.

Being a senior functionary of the Congress, Kharge had different priorities. Another bone of contention is a report submitted by a sub-committee headed by BJP’s Nishikant Dubey on the 80:20 gold scheme.

