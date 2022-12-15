Chinese glasses cover red eye of Modi govt: Kharge accuses Centre of not allowing talks on India-China clashes in Parliament

In a reference to the standoff between the Opposition and the Centre in Parliament over discussions regarding the clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang last week, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said Thursday that the Modi government’s “red eye” is covered with Chinese glasses.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress President said: “It seems that the “red eye” of the Modi government is covered with Chinese glasses. Is it not allowed to speak against China in the Indian Parliament?”

ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि मोदी सरकार की “लाल आँख” पर चीनी चश्मा लग गया है। क्या भारतीय संसद में चीन के विरूद्ध बोलने की अनुमति नहीं है ? — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 15, 2022

On Wednesday, Congress Lok Sabha MPs, led by party leader Sonia Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress lawmakers walked out of the House, accusing the government of not allowing a discussion on the sensitive India-China border issue.

As soon as the Question Hour ended, Congress’s Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that a discussion on the “Indo-China border situation be held”, saying late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed a discussion in Lok Sabha on the India-China war in 1962.

“We have been demanding a discussion on India-China border situation. In 1962, when India-China war took place, Jawaharlal Nehru, in this House, had given 165 MPs chance to speak, and a decision was taken on what to do only after that,” Chowdhury said.

Responding to the Congress leader’s demand, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said a decision will be taken on it in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.

As the Speaker went ahead with the proceedings of the House, the Congress, as well as the TMC, staged a walkout in protest and accused the government of not allowing a discussion on the India-China border issue.

TMC member Sudip Bandyopadhyay, also raising the demand for a discussion in the House, said his party members were staging a walkout in protest against the “attitude” of the government.