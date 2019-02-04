Make public minutes of CBI chief selection panel meeting, demands Kharge

On a day new CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla took charge of the probe agency, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was part of the selection panel, expressed apprehensions over the 1983-batch IPS officer’s “lack of experience” and hoped that it would not hamper his ability to rebuild the institution “destroyed” by the BJP government.

In a letter to Union minister Arun Jaitley, who had accused the Leader of the Opposition of “dissenting regularly”, Kharge said the value of the Prime Minister’s Office was brought down in the way the government handled the appointment of the CBI Director.

Kharge, who had in a dissent note to the Centre said Shukla had no experience in investigating anti-corruption cases, also demanded that minutes of the meeting of the PM Narendra Modi-led panel on the appointment of the CBI chief be put in public domain. The panel also included Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

In his note, Kharge said 1983-batch UP cadre officer S Javed Ahmed was more qualified for the post in line with the Supreme Court guidelines and provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

However, Jaitley shot back at the Congress leader, saying Kharge had dissented when Alok Verma was appointed as CBI chief, dissented when Verma was transferred and had now dissented when Shukla was appointed.

“The only thing constant in the high powered committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of the Opposition, which deals with the CBI Director’s appointment and transfer, is the Kharge dissent,” Jaitley said.