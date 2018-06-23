Mallikarjun Kharge appointed AICC gen secy in charge of Maharashtra

The appointment triggered speculation on whether Kharge would be replaced as the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha. The appointment triggered speculation on whether Kharge would be replaced as the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Mallikarjun Kharge as the AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra. Kharge replaced Mohan Prakash. The appointment triggered speculation on whether Kharge would be replaced as the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha.

Gandhi has recently handed over various organisational roles to several party veterans. While former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy was given the charge of Andhra Pradesh, Ashok Gehlot was earlier appointed as AICC general secretary in charge of organisation. He had appointed Kamal Nath as the president of the party in Madhya Pradesh.

Kharge’s appointment is significant as he has the experience to deal with the likes of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Congress is close to finalising an electoral deal with NCP for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls next year. Both the parties had fought the last Assembly elections separately.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said that Kharge was well-versed with Maharashtra politics. Gandhi constituted screening committees for selection of candidates in poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Mizoram. While Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja will head the screening committee for Rajasthan, former AICC general secretary Madhusudan Mistry will chair the Madhya Pradesh panel.

Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneshwar Kalita was appointed the chairperson of the screening committee for Chhattisgarh. Kerala leader V D Satheesan and former AICC general secretary in charge of North East, Luizinho Faleiro, will head the panels for Odisha and Mizoram.

