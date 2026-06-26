Mallikarjun Kharge and kin grabbed public land, gave it to shady private trust: BJP

If there was wrongdoing, why am I not in jail: Priyank Kharge

The BJP on Wednesday leveled allegations of misuse of public land and corruption in Karnataka against the Siddharth Vihara Trust linked to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that several acres of valuable government and industrial land in Bengaluru, Gulbarga and Banashankari were allotted to the trust in the name of aerospace, defence, Pali research, while the trust had no actual work in these fields.

Bhandari alleged that Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge used their political influence to transfer land belonging to the poor, farmers and the public in favour of their private trust. There was alleged land-grabbing connected to the Siddharth Vihara Trust in 2024, Bhandari claimed, when the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) allotted five acres of land to it.