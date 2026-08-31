Watch out: These fake porn apps are sneaking onto Android phones to steal money

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) has flagged a rise in financial frauds involving malicious Android applications disguised as pornography apps and promoted through advertisements on Facebook and Instagram. The unit, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs‘s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), issued an advisory urging citizens to remain alert to online fraud and follow basic digital safety practices when using phones, banking apps, and social media platforms.

The applications, circulated under names such as ‘Night Play’, ‘Reloop’, ‘Kyss’, ‘Vimo’, ‘Rivo’, ‘Nexo’ and ‘Vixa’, are being used to lure users into downloading malware that can compromise personal and financial information, officials said.

“These applications are primarily distributed through advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, which redirect to websites serving pornographic content, where the user is prompted to download the APK,” the advisory said. APK, or Android Package Kit, is the file format that Android devices use to distribute and install mobile applications.

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“After installation, the app requests permissions that allow it to install additional applications and by abusing accessibility permission, take control of the users’ device, which may result in financial fraud. Some apps also install a VPN (virtual private network), which may be used to route internet traffic pertaining to malicious/criminal activity. The app may prevent users from uninstalling it through the device settings,” the advisory said.

Rising risk

The advisory also highlights the growing risk of cyber fraud in everyday digital transactions and asks users not to share sensitive information, such as OTPs, PINs, passwords, CVV numbers, or banking credentials, with anyone.

It also cautions people against clicking suspicious links, downloading unknown apps, or responding to calls and messages that claim urgent

action is required on bank accounts, know-your-customer (KYC) updates, parcels, rewards or government schemes.

Officials have repeatedly warned that fraudsters often impersonate police officers, bank staff, courier executives, customer-care representatives or government officials to pressure victims into transferring money or giving remote access to their phones. The advisory asks citizens to verify such claims through official channels and avoid acting in panic.

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People have also been advised to use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication wherever available, keep mobile phones and apps updated, and download applications only from trusted sources. Users should be cautious while scanning QR codes, accepting unknown video calls, or making payments to unfamiliar accounts, the advisory says.

The cybercrime coordination centre has urged victims of online fraud to immediately report incidents to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or through the official portal at http://www.cybercrime.gov.in. Timely reporting can improve the chances of blocking fraudulent transactions and assisting investigation agencies.