Watch out: These fake porn apps are sneaking onto Android phones to steal money

The Ministry of Home Affairs's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre warns Android users about malicious apps disguised as porn apps, promoted on Facebook and Instagram, and urges them to follow basic digital safety practices.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 31, 2026 03:42 PM IST
Fake porn apps fraudMalicious porn apps are being used to spread Android malware and facilitate financial fraud, Centre issues alert (Image generated using AI).
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The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) has flagged a rise in financial frauds involving malicious Android applications disguised as pornography apps and promoted through advertisements on Facebook and Instagram. The unit, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs‘s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), issued an advisory urging citizens to remain alert to online fraud and follow basic digital safety practices when using phones, banking apps, and social media platforms.

The applications, circulated under names such as ‘Night Play’, ‘Reloop’, ‘Kyss’, ‘Vimo’, ‘Rivo’, ‘Nexo’ and ‘Vixa’, are being used to lure users into downloading malware that can compromise personal and financial information, officials said.

“These applications are primarily distributed through advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, which redirect to websites serving pornographic content, where the user is prompted to download the APK,” the advisory said. APK, or Android Package Kit, is the file format that Android devices use to distribute and install mobile applications.

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“After installation, the app requests permissions that allow it to install additional applications and by abusing accessibility permission, take control of the users’ device, which may result in financial fraud. Some apps also install a VPN (virtual private network), which may be used to route internet traffic pertaining to malicious/criminal activity. The app may prevent users from uninstalling it through the device settings,” the advisory said.

Rising risk

The advisory also highlights the growing risk of cyber fraud in everyday digital transactions and asks users not to share sensitive information, such as OTPs, PINs, passwords, CVV numbers, or banking credentials, with anyone.

It also cautions people against clicking suspicious links, downloading unknown apps, or responding to calls and messages that claim urgent
action is required on bank accounts, know-your-customer (KYC) updates, parcels, rewards or government schemes.

Officials have repeatedly warned that fraudsters often impersonate police officers, bank staff, courier executives, customer-care representatives or government officials to pressure victims into transferring money or giving remote access to their phones. The advisory asks citizens to verify such claims through official channels and avoid acting in panic.

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People have also been advised to use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication wherever available, keep mobile phones and apps updated, and download applications only from trusted sources. Users should be cautious while scanning QR codes, accepting unknown video calls, or making payments to unfamiliar accounts, the advisory says.

The cybercrime coordination centre has urged victims of online fraud to immediately report incidents to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or through the official portal at http://www.cybercrime.gov.in. Timely reporting can improve the chances of blocking fraudulent transactions and assisting investigation agencies.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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