‘Malicious investigation’: Madhya Pradesh HC overturns life sentence in Panna murder case over ‘fabricated’ evidence

The court, which was hearing a petition against the conviction of Kamlesh Bai Kushwaha and Raju Kushwaha in MP's Panna, slammed the investigation officer in the case for 'creating a fictitious document'.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
6 min readBhopalFeb 14, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Panna murder case, Madhya Pradesh High Court acquittal murder, Inspector D.K. Singh Panna, malicious investigation MP Police, Kamlesh Bai Kushwaha Raju Kushwaha acquittal, Panthprakash Kushwaha murder case, Panna district court life sentence overturned, forged police documents case, MP High Court malicious investigation, Panna Police Station Amanganj, Justice Vivek Agrawal MP High Court, Indian express news, current affairsChhotelal admitted "he had never seen Kamlesh and Raju in a compromising position nor Panthprakash had ever informed him about said illicit relationship". He further admitted Raju “never used to stay back in their home in absence of Panthprakash”.
Make us preferred source on Google

Madhya Pradesh High Court set aside a life sentence awarded to two people convicted of murder after finding that the local police fabricated crucial documentary evidence through what the court termed “not only faulty investigation, but malicious investigation”.

Justices Vivek Agrawal and Rajendra Kumar Vani, in their judgment, overturned the conviction of Kamlesh Bai Kushwaha and Raju Kushwaha, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the First Additional Sessions Judge, district Panna, for the murder of Panthprakash Kushwaha. The police had alleged that Raju and Kamlesh were in an illicit relationship and decided to eliminate the husband by providing him with a pesticide in a water bottle in 2017.

The Bench criticised what it termed “intellectual dishonesty” by the prosecution in not initially exhibiting the scene of crime report, which was later produced by the defence.

The court ordered a copy of the judgment be supplied to the government advocate, with a request to the Director General of Police to initiate departmental inquiry against Inspector D.K. Singh, who headed the investigation, “for creating a fictitious document”.

“It will be for the prosecution to order [a] departmental enquiry against Inspector D.K. Singh for creating a fictitious document as discussed above and is evident from the evidence which has come on record,” the bench stated, adding that if Singh remains in service, authorities should conduct inquiry “after giving him an opportunity of hearing because prosecution cannot be allowed to fictitiously create documents so as to seek conviction of innocent citizens of this country.”

The court directed the DGP to circulate the judgment among all police personnel “that if any of the act of the police person is found to be fictitious on creation of forged documents then departmental enquiry can be initiated against them. This will be a warning to a police person to be careful while carrying out an investigation”.

Summarising its findings, the court concluded: “We are of the opinion that [the] chain of circumstances is not complete. There is no evidence of last seen, conviction at the behest of the police personnel who have conducted not only faulty investigation but malicious investigation as is evident from memorandums drawn by Inspector D.K. Singh so also the fact that memorandum were [sic] drawn as per the convenience of [the] Investigating Officer, impugned judgment cannot be sustained in the eyes of law.”

Story continues below this ad

The court’s scrutiny revealed glaring contradictions that exposed the fabricated nature of key memorandums. Inspector D.K. Singh purportedly recorded a memorandum from Raju Kushwaha at 8:30 am on April 5, 2017, at Police Station Amanganj, and another from Kamlesh at 9:00 am at the same location. However, a scene of [a] crime report prepared by Dr. Mahendra Singh, Scientific Officer, established that Inspector Singh was present at the crime scene, located 4 km away from the police station, at 8:30 am that morning.

“When Inspector D.K. Singh was present at the scene of crime which is 4 km away from Amanganj Tiraha, Baraj road towards the jungle then memorandum of Raju could not have been recorded at 8.30 am on 5.4.2017 at Police Station Amanganj,” the court observed.

The scientific officer’s report stated he received intimation for inspection at 7:00 am from the Police Control Room, Panna, and reached the scene at 8:30 am “along with SDOP Gunnor, Shri P.S. Dhurve, Inspector Shri D.K. Singh, Fingerprint Head Constable 83 Anthony Pasana.”

The Bench noted: “Thus, these memorandums drawn on 5.4.2017 at 8.30 and 9.00 am becomes inadmissible in evidence and are of no use”.

Story continues below this ad

Chhotelal Kushwaha, the prosecution’s principal witness and brother of the deceased, admitted during cross-examination that police obtained his signatures on blank papers. In his testimony, he stated that the skeleton was scattered and could not be identified, and admitted “he does not know as to which proceedings were drawn because police has only obtained his signature”.

The witness also testified he received notice about the body recovery at 6:30 am on April 5, 2017 before the memorandums were purportedly recorded. “He admits that he does not know as to which of the document [sic] was made to sign by him,” the judgment recorded.

The prosecution built its case on two primary theories without substantiating either. First, it alleged Kamlesh Bai had applied for a job with the Women and Child Development Department, and that Raju lured the deceased by posing as a department official. However, the prosecution failed to examine Pradeep Kumar, an Assistant Grade III employee who could have confirmed whether such an application existed.

“Prosecution did not deem it proper to examine him to prove the most vital aspect of the case on which prosecution has tried to build its foundation,” the court observed, concluding: “Thus, [the] first foundation of [the] prosecution case is not made out.”

Story continues below this ad

Second, the prosecution theorised that pesticide was administered to the deceased in a water bottle, but failed to establish basic facts. “There is no material on record to show that what [sic] was the odour, smell, pungency, colour of the said pesticide/insecticide so as to bring on record that it was odourless, colourless and would have been administered innocuously as is alleged by the prosecution. These physical attributes of the chemical could have been brought on record by simple test but prosecution failed to do that,” the judgment stated.

The alleged illicit relationship between Kamlesh and Raju, central to establishing motive, remained unproven. Chhotelal admitted “he had never seen Kamlesh and Raju in a compromising position nor Panthprakash had ever informed him about said illicit relationship”. He further admitted Raju “never used to stay back in their home in absence of Panthprakash”.

The theory of last seen by witness Ramzan Khan collapsed when he turned hostile. Call detail records could not be substantiated due to absence of certificates as mandated under the Evidence Act. “There is no telephone call location in regard to Kamlesh to show that she was also present either in front of [the] Women and Child Development Department, Panna or in the jungle where [the] dead body was allegedly dropped,” the court noted.

 

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
pannun
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement