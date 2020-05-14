Malegaon civic chief, assistant test positive for Covid

The swab report of the assistant commissioner has also tested positive for the virus. (Representational Photo) The swab report of the assistant commissioner has also tested positive for the virus. (Representational Photo)

Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Trimbak Kasar has tested positive for coronavirus disease. He will be quarantined at home.

Kasar had joined as municipal commissioner of Malegaon on April 28. On Wednesday, he was in a meeting with state Health Minister Rajesh Tope at the Malegaon government rest house when his test report confirming Covid-19 was received. He immediately left the venue, said Malegaon health officials.

The swab report of the assistant commissioner has also tested positive for the virus.

Pankaj Ashiya, an IAS officer who has been appointed the special monitoring officer at Malegaon, told The Indian Express that both officers were asymptomatic and would be home quarantined.

“Along with others, even I am among the high-risk contacts of the municipal commissioner and we will be getting our swabs tested,” he said.

After Mumbai and Pune, Malegaon is among the cities worst affected by the pandemic in Maharashtra. The city has reported 617 cases and 34 deaths, according to state health officials.

Ashiya admitted that ensuring social distancing was a major challenge in Malegaon. “More than 20-25 people often stay together in one house and while all our officials are trying to step up awareness and telling people to wear masks, presently the focus is on treating our patients well,” he said

“We are recruiting additional manpower and following the same strategy of testing people and contact-tracing. Daily, an average of 200 samples are sent for tests to the government facilities at Dhule and Nashik,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd