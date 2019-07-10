Malegaon blasts: No labels of my signature on the two motorcycles, says witness

A witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case who had identified two motorcycles, including the LML Freedom allegedly found at the blast site, told the court on Tuesday that there were no labels of his signature on them. The witness, a Malegaon resident, had conducted the spot panchnama (inventory) of the articles found at the blast site. These included 33 articles, including five bicycles and two motorcycles, which he identified on Monday.

During cross-examination by advocate J P Mishra, representing accused Pragya Singh Thakur, the witness told the court that it was correct to say that he had identified the five bicycles based on the labels on them bearing his signature. “It is correct to say that the labels bearing my signature are not on the two motorcycles, though I could identify them. I had seen them on the spot in the same condition then as I did on Monday.”

Asked if it was difficult to identify the motorcycles as they were not labelled, the witness said: “It is correct to say that it is difficult to identify articles without the labels.”

The investigators claim that the LML motorcycle was used to plant the bomb, which caused the death of six people and injured 101 on September 29, 2008. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had claimed that the motorcycle was registered in Thakur’s name, while the NIA claimed in 2016 that she was not using it for over two years before the blast.

The defence submitted that there were discrepancies in the panchnama document prepared in 2008 and what the witness had deposed before the court during his examination last month.