Malegaon blasts: Journalists’ plea can’t be allowed, says NIA

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said the application filed by journalists against its plea, to make the proceedings in the 2008 Malegaon blast in-camera, cannot be allowed as they have no locus in the case.

The agency’s reply came on an application by the NIA filed by journalists, including from The Indian Express, on August 5, opposing the restrain sought on publication of any proceedings in the trial.

The agency further said while it is “in favour of freedom of speech and expression, freedom of the press and right to information”, considering the “sensitive” nature of the case, the NIA has filed the plea for in-camera hearing. “It is submitted that these journalists are not party to the proceedings of this case; therefore, they have no locus in the matter for interference at this stage. The intervention has been sought to delay the proceedings and to disturb the smooth working of the court,” the NIA reply staes.