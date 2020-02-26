Malegaon blast case: No effective progress in trial, Bombay HC directs NIA to explain delay

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar was hearing a plea by Samir Kulkarni, one of the accused seeking speedy trial, stating that NIA and co-accused were deliberately delaying the proceedings. (File) A division bench of acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar was hearing a plea by Samir Kulkarni, one of the accused seeking speedy trial, stating that NIA and co-accused were deliberately delaying the proceedings. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said there has not been any ‘effective progress’ in the trial of 2008 Malegaon blast case and asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to explain the delay.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar was hearing a plea by Samir Kulkarni, one of the accused seeking speedy trial, stating that NIA and co-accused were deliberately delaying the proceedings.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit are among the accused facing the trial.

Kulkarni submitted that the High Court in October last year had ordered the Special NIA court to expedite the trial, but only 14 witnesses have been examined since then.

Last year, the high court had asked the NIA court to submit reports in sealed cover, in case of non-cooperation by any stakeholders in the case.

After perusing reports submitted on Tuesday, the bench said, “Prima facie, we find that there has been no effective progress in the trial as of now.”

The bench also directed the NIA to explain as to why the trial was being prolonged and posted the further hearing to March 16.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured on September 29, 2008, when an explosive device placed on a motorbike went off at Malegaon.

