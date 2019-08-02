NIA seeks in-camera trial in Malegaon blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an application before a special court in Mumbai seeking an in-camera trial of the proceedings in the Malegaon 2008 blast case.

If the plea is allowed, it would mean that the trial, in which BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the accused, cannot be attended by the general public or journalists. The court has directed those accused to file their replies by Monday and will hear arguments on the plea on the same day.

In its plea, the NIA said that in-camera proceedings are necessary for the security of protected witnesses. The plea further states that the allegations in the case pertain to a blast in a Muslim-dominated area, which was aimed at causing a rift between communities. “In view of the above-mentioned background, for maintaining harmony in the society, it is necessary to conduct in-camera proceedings and put a restraint on the publication of the court proceedings,” the plea filed through special public prosecutor, Avinash Rasal says.

The trial in the case began in October last year after the special court framed charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Pragya Thakur and others.

Six people were killed and 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in north Maharashtra town of Malegaon, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.