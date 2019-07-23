Malegaon blast: Bombay HC gives NIA two weeks to inform it about trial schedule

The Bombay High Court Monday asked National Investigation Agency (NIA) to inform it about the schedule of 2008 Malegaon bomb blast trial and how long it would take to conclude.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing a petition filed by one of the accused, Sameer Kulkarni, seeking a direction for trial proceedings to be video recorded and a direction to the lower court to complete the trial within six months.

The judges asked NIA counsel Sandesh Patil to inform the court within two weeks of the schedule of the trial, including witnesses examined so far, till what time the trial is expected to go on and when will it be concluded.

Meanwhile, in another petition filed by an accused Colonel Prasad Purohit, challenging the order of the special NIA court rejecting his application seeking access to ‘untruncated’ copies of documents including witness statements, Patil sought time to respond, saying the NIA would take a decision on it this week.

Patil also told the court that till the next date of hearing on July 29, witnesses whose names are not mentioned in the truncated documents in the NIA chargesheet, will not be examined by the trial court.