Acquitted in Malegaon blast case, Col Purohit promoted to Brigadier, to serve for 2 more years

Col Purohit had moved the AFT stating that because of the trial, which went on for 17 years, he could not avail his right to be considered for promotion which affected his career progression and promotions. (Source: File)

Less than a month after his retirement was put on hold by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Colonel Shrikant Purohit, who was acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case last year, has been approved for promotion to Brigadier, defence sources told The Indian Express. He will now serve for at least two more years till the age of 56.

The retirement age for Brigadiers in the Army is 56, while for Colonels, it is 54. Col Purohit will also be eligible for further promotions beyond Brigadier, on par with his batch. He had earlier missed his promotion as a full Colonel, and as a time-scale Colonel, he was scheduled to retire at the age of 54 on March 31, 2026.