Acquitted in Malegaon blast case, Col Purohit promoted to Brigadier, to serve for 2 more years
Acquitted in July last year in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Col Purohit had moved the AFT stating that because of the trial, which went on for 17 years, he could not avail his right to be considered for promotion which affected his career progression and promotions.
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 06:18 PM IST
Col Purohit had moved the AFT stating that because of the trial, which went on for 17 years, he could not avail his right to be considered for promotion which affected his career progression and promotions. (Source: File)
The retirement age for Brigadiers in the Army is 56, while for Colonels, it is 54. Col Purohit will also be eligible for further promotions beyond Brigadier, on par with his batch. He had earlier missed his promotion as a full Colonel, and as a time-scale Colonel, he was scheduled to retire at the age of 54 on March 31, 2026.
While he was released on bail in 2017, he was under a Discipline and Vigilance (DV) ban. His suspension was, however, revoked in July 2020.
Sources said because of the ban, the decision to promote him to the rank of Colonel was withheld in 2021.
Closer to his retirement date, he was told he was not found fit to be promoted to the rank of Colonel.
According to his lawyer, Major S S Pandey (retd), Col Purohit in his plea challenged the procedure followed by the Army in his case, stating that if he was indeed unfit for promotion to Colonel, his result would not have been kept in a sealed cover by the Army.
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Major Pandey told The Indian Express that this delay denied him two additional chances for consideration for promotion, and also his right to legally question this decision.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More